Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford: National GOP must engage minorities and move beyond 'hardcore right'

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Government Edition, episode 9:
The Lisanti censure, the fight over Preakness, and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford: Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater and Goucher College pollster Dr. Mileah Kromer talk about the House of Delegates' censure of Harford County Del. Mary Ann Lisanti after she apologized for using a racist slur. They also check in on important bills moving through the General Assembly, including two that affect the future of horse-racing in Maryland. The show's guest is Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, who talks about how the GOP needs to move beyond the "hardcore right." Sun reporters Pamela Wood and Kevin Rector provide insight and analysis.
"Roughly Speaking: Government Edition" is a partnership between the Baltimore Sun and Goucher College that will run during the 90-day Maryland General Assembly session.
