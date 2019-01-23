Roughly Speaking: Government Edition: Immigration, education, Hogan 2020?

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Government Edition, episode 3:
Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater and Goucher College pollster Dr. Mileah Kromer talk about Gov. Larry Hogan's inauguration, budget and whether "Hogan 2020" is real, before interviewing District 20 State Sen. William C. Smith Jr., a Montgomery County Democrat who is chairman of the Veterans Caucus. Sun reporters Pamela Wood and Liz Bowie join the discussion.
Roughly Speaking: Government Edition" is a partnership between the Baltimore Sun and Goucher College that will run during the 90-day Maryland General Assembly session.
