Summer starts here: Baltimore restaurants, festivals and shows to check out this season

Outdoor movies, eclectic arts festivals and sunny beach vacations: Stacking a summer events calendar just right can seem daunting. Inspired by Sun features reporters’ recent “Roughly Speaking” podcast episode, here are some recommendations to keep the dog days fresh.

Dine outdoors

Sandlot, a seasonal beach bar in Harbor Point, offers food and drinks from chef Spike Gjerde's Foodshed group, alongside games including volleyball. The waterfront spot opens for the 2019 season May 3. 1000 Wills St., sandlotbaltimore.com

Newcomers to the Baltimore area’s outdoor food and drink scene include Ouzo Bay’s outdoor extension, Ouzo Beach, jazz club and eatery Keystone Korner and Tiki Lee’s Dock Bar, to name a few. Returning for another summer are al fresco favorites Captain James Landing, Cinghiale, and Sandlot, among others. No matter the occasion, there’s likely an outdoor dining option in the area that can cater to your tastes.

Get festive

Elijah Yates, 7, of Howard Park smiles as he glances in a mirror of his face painted during the 2017 AFRAM Festival at Druid Hill Park.

As the weather heats up, so does the Baltimore region's festival calendar. Two of the biggest events come three weeks apart. Artscape, one of the largest free outdoor arts festivals in the country, is the third weekend in July. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Appolo 11 moon landing, it has a "Discovery" theme this year. AFRAM, one of the biggest African American musical events on the East Coast, is the second weekend in August. Headliners include rapper Rick Ross and R&B star Teddy Riley.

Also on the horizon: Fourth of July parades including the American Visionary Arts Museum’s “Pets on Parade” event, the World Heritage Festival on July 20 and free food extravaganzas such as the Vegan SoulFest on Aug. 6.

Go to a show

Bryson Bruce, center, is one of the stars of the production of 'Hamilton' coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center starting July 2.

This summer brings chances to see two things that have never happened in Baltimore before: Performances of “Hamilton” and a concert at Camden Yards. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning sensation is at the Hippodrome Theatre June 25 through July 21. Singer/songwriter Billy Joel takes over the Orioles’ ballpark on July 26. Other concerts of note include The Rolling Stones at FedExField on July 3 and Swedish electronic dance music duo Galantis at Power Plant Live! on July 6.

Pack your bags

Latin Fest in Virginia Beach.

Marylanders love their Ocean City beach vacations, but other getaway options can provide their own sandy thrills. Consider a road trip to a nearby town like Smith Island, Md., Stone Harbor, N.J., or North Carolina’s Crystal Coast.

If you commit to the short trek to Virginia Beach, try out its new high-end dining and hotel additions including The Atlantic on Pacific or The Cavalier Hotel. Or, adventure to Atlantic City and experience its new restaurants, nightlife and attractions.

Hear what else is happening

