A shadow boxing crab, a flaming sunflower: How this Photographer of the Month makes everyday things interesting

The photo that I submitted is of my daughters (Raina and Maggie) taken while on vacation on Martha’s Vineyard. We were spending time with family and the girls walked out on the pier and had a chat. I like that the photo depicted closeness as well as distance. I didn’t ask what the conversation topic was, but I found it to be a tender moment between them. The photo was taken with a Nikon D610 with a 28mm-300mm lens.