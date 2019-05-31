Reader SunShots: Best of 2010

Photo by Justin Nixon
The winner of the Reader SunShot series "critters" is Justin Nixon for his photo of a flamingo preening itself at the manatee reserve in Homosassa Springs, Fla. Here is a critique by Robert Hamilton, The Baltimore Sun's director of photography. "There was a great selection of images in this category, and it was difficult to select just one. However, the winner is Justin Nixon, whose username is JCNixonPhoto on baltimoresun.com. His shot is of a very beautiful and graceful looking flamingo that he took while on a recent trip to Florida. This photo does a wonderful job of combining color, texture and composition. I'm not sure if this is the original framing or if it was cropped, but either way it holds the viewer's eye with the gentle 'S' shape of the flamingo's neck. And in addition, what helps make the photograph a winner is the striking and vivid colors of the flamingo contrasted with a splash of white coming from the feathers as the bird does its preening."
Photo by Colleen McCloskey
Colleen McCloskey is this week's winner of the Reader SunShots category, City Life, for her photo of people playing in the Sondheim Fountain earlier this month. Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Sun's senior picture editor, comments, "Since its dedication last year, the Sondheim Fountain has quickly become a favorite spot for photographers as well as kids trying to beat the heat. By choosing to photograph the fountain at night, Colleen gave us a perspective of the fountain that I had not yet seen. "She used a Nikon D200 on a tripod with a cable release and experimented with long exposures. This images success is due, in part, to another photographer taking photos on the opposite side of the fountain. Their flash stopped the action and gave Colleen's image its contrast and hard-edged silhouettes. She states, "This was sheer luck. I'll take it."
From the outset, Baltimore Sun Reader SunShots has seen quality photography from a devoted group of area photographers. Challenged with such diverse topics as City Life, Reflections, Closeups and Shadows, they continued to surprise and delight. Here are some of our favorites of 2010.