SunShots photo contest: Submit your best “Shadows” photos

SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts.
Last month’s winner was Baltimore County photographer Rob Lynch, who mostly photographs landscapes and stadiums, but also finds joy in humbler subjects.
This month’s theme is “Shadows,” inspired by Lynch’s photo of a crab’s claws and by the sun’s lowering angle as summer turns to fall.
We want you to stay safe when taking photos. Please remember to follow health safety guidelines and local regulations regarding social distancing and other public health guidelines. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household.
Enter the “Shadows” photo contest
For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best “Shadows” photos below through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 21. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers. (Don’t see the contest? Enter the contest here).