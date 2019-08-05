An architect with a knack for capturing the best angles: Meet the Baltimore Sun Photographer of the Month

Since that first Kodak SLR, I have always been a Nikon devotee. I currently use a Nikon D750 FX as my first line camera, with my older Nikon D7100 DX as my second. I have also accumulated a select group of lenses for shooting a variety of situations. My stalwart on the D750 is a Nikkor FX AF-S ED VR 28-300mm 3.5-5.6f, which probably is good for 90% of what I shoot. I also keep a Nikkor DX AF-S ED VR 10-24mm 3.5-4.5f on the D7100 for wide-angle shots. This combination allows me to largely avoid the dreaded changing of lenses during shoots, and getting caught with the wrong one when needed. I also have the following specialty lenses: Nikkor FX AF-S ED VR 14-24mm 2.8f for wide angle shooting with the D750; Nikkor FX AF-S FL ED VR 70-200mm 2.8f for portrait and low light action shooting; and a newly acquired Nikkor FX AF-S ED 200-500mm 5.6f for wildlife, sports and compression shooting.