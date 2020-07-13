SunShots photo contest: Submit your best “New Normal” Summer photos

SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts.
This month’s theme is “New Normal” Summer inspired by Marylanders and how they are adjusting to a “new normal” as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Photos can illustrate how the pandemic has changed summer in big ways and small.
We want you to stay safe when taking photos. Please remember to follow health safety guidelines and local regulations regarding social distancing and other public health guidelines. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household.
Enter the “New Normal” Summer photo contest
For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best “New Normal” Summer photos below through 6 p.m. July 31. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers. (Don’t see the contest? Enter the contest here).