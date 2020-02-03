SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts. This month’s theme is “Travel,” inspired by Sarah Donald of Parkville.
‘Details’ winner
The winner of last month’s “Details” contest is “Blue Headed Tree Agama,” submitted by Leon Brown of Baltimore. Brown took the photo at Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa.
Enter the ‘travel’ contest
For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share the best photography from your travels below through 5 p.m. Feb. 27. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers.