SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts. This month’s theme is “Portraits,” inspired by Photographer of the Month Charles Levie of Howard County.
‘Cellphone photos’ winner
Last month’s winner was “Old Gears” submitted by Kevin Moore of Perry Hall. Baltimore Sun staff photographer Ulysses Muñoz comments, “I love how the photographer took stock of something that usually goes unnoticed. I love photos of things people use but without the people in them."
Enter the ‘Portraits’ contest
For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best portraits below through 5 p.m. Nov. 22. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers.