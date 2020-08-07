SunShots photo contest: Submit your best “Family Matters” photos

SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts.
Last month’s winner was Baltimore photographer Keith Garner Jr., who’s found the unique circumstances of the last four and a half months pushing him creatively and commercially.
This month’s theme is “Family Matters,” inspired by Garner being led into photography by a cousin and by the ways the pandemic has tested and cemented family bonds, and, in some cases, broadened views of who family is.
We want you to stay safe when taking photos. Please remember to follow health safety guidelines and local regulations regarding social distancing and other public health guidelines. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household.
For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best "Family Matters" photos below through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 25.