Credit: John Jake Jakubik

The winner for this week's SunShots series "Details" goes to John Jake Jakubik for his photo titled "Bubble Tulip." He took the photo with a Canon 7D and a 100mm macro lens. Inspired by an old magazine, Jakubik immersed the tulip in a vase, added seltzer water and then waited for the bubbles to settle. The background was a photo of clouds that he moved side to side during the half-second exposure at f32. Here is a critique by Baltimore Sun photo editor Jerry Jackson: "The photographer has created a fascinating image with incredible detail. I am glad he explains how it was produced. Limiting the bubbles to just the flower was quite a feat."