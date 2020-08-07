From socially distanced weddings to social justice protests, this Baltimore photographer captures the moods of 2020

I would tell a fellow creator just starting out to discover your true niche after you delved into many different realms within the content creation world. I still have yet to define my true niche/specialty and love to capture moments in all different lanes. Use platforms like YouTube and Instagram to discover other creators who can offer influence to your style and perspectives, as well as offer insight into the different gear you may have at your disposal or may potentially invest in. Learn manual mode as soon as possible. Study, study, study: ISO, aperture, and shutter speed and how they correlate as well as light. Lastly, never question whether you should capture an image or speak up about a concept you have thought about. Just execute as once the moment is gone you will never get it back or be able to recreate the exact emotions.