We saw this "Frozen" Gentoo Penguin chick on Booth Island Antarctica. He is waiting for his Mom to come back from fishing and warm him. Taken with a Canon 7D 17-55mm zoom lens at 17mm 1/320 at f5.0 Don Hobart djhobart@gmail.com

