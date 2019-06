Credit: Rob Lynch

Honorable mention for this week's Reader SunShot series "Chimney" goes to Rob Lynch for his picture of the Hampton Mansion in Towson. The picture was taken with a Nikon D5000 camera and a telephoto zoom. Here is a critique by Baltimore Sun director of photography Robert Hamilton. "Good light can elevate your photography. The shadows on the wall and chimney took what was a okay picture and made it far more interesting. The photographer also did a nice job with the composition with the positioning of the chimney lining up nicely with the cupola."