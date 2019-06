Steve Bruza / Community Contributor

Honorable mention for the Reader SunShots theme of “Red” is Steve Bruza and his red vinyl record. Sun photo editor Lloyd Fox comments, “Steve’s picture of red hits you right in the face and is not as subtle as Kevin’s picture of the red barn in the snow, but what they have in common is composition. Again, it’s not just that the record is bright red that makes this an eye catcher. The large black circle with the smaller white circle is the anchor point for the photo. The contrast between the black and red along with the hint of white in the background creates beautiful circular geometry. The best part of the photo is at the bottom where a shadow or something blocking the light source creates a negative feel and once again adds to the overall composition.”