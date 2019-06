Doug Ebbert / Community Contributor

Doug Ebbert is this week's winner for the SunShots theme, "Ice," for his photo of a frozen waterfall at Kilgore Falls in Rocks State Park taken with a Sony A7 on a tripod with the lens at 52mm, 1/40sec. at f11. Baltimore Sun photographer Algerina Perna critiques, "The sharp angles of the rock complement both the rounded and jagged ice forms in this very textural image. Ebbert used a slow shutter speed 'to capture the flow of water and allow it to contrast against the stationary ice,' he says. The surreal image of the frozen waterfall enclosed by rock creates an impressive image."