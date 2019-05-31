From the Community:
Submissions: Spring
Share your pictures for this category through April 25. The winning photos will appear May 3, in print in the Life & Travel section, as well as online. It can take up to 24 hours on weekdays, and 48 hours on weekends for photos to be approved. To submit to this week's category, visit community.baltimoresun.com.
To submit to this week¿s category, go to community.baltimoresun.com.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad