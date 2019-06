Mary Braman / Baltimore Sun

Mary Braman is this week's Sunshots winner in the 'Motion' category for her photo grackles taking flight. Braman made the photo with a Canon EOS 7D Mk. II, shooting at 1/200th-second exposure at f/6.3 and an ISO 5000. Christopher T. Assaf, visuals content editor, comments, "The dark, repetitive birds against the light background really makes the image pop, and the various stages of furious flapping intones lots of motion. The use of a long lens helped compress the distance between the birds, stacking them closer together and creating a more dynamic image."