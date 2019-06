Credit: Amy McGovern

Honorable mention for this week's SunShots series "Geometric" goes to Amy McGovern for her picture titled "Mill Grinder." The photo was taken with a point and shoot camera at the Fountain Rock Park in Frederick, MD, of a historic lime kiln. Here is a critique by director of photography, Robert Hamilton: "The photographer made several smart choices in the way she shot this picture. First, was in shooting through the kiln, which gives the reader an interesting perspective. Secondly, rather than shooting straight down the tube, she shot it slightly offset, which gave the image a more intriging composition."