Photo by Sarah Chenoweth

The winner of this week's Reader SunShots series, "Cold," was submitted by Sarah Chenoweth and titled, "Snow Babe." The photo was taken during the February 2010 blizzard with a Canon PowerShot A620. Here is a critique by The Baltimore Sun's senior photo editor, Jerry Jackson: "This photo is well composed with only a hint of color. The falling snow gives the image a sense of depth. I love the juxtaposition of the smiling Oriole Bird drinking a cold Coke and the snow-covered bronze statue of Babe Ruth."