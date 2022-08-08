Farmer Wars at the Howard County Fair | PHOTOS

Farmer Wars at the Howard County Fair Patrons pour in the through the gates at this year's Howard County Fair in West Friendship, MD on Sunday afternoon. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementFarmer Wars at the Howard County Fair Benjamin Roache fills water buckets on a tractor that's designed to guarantee smooth rides from the drivers as teams compete in an event called "Farmer Wars" that involves loading and unloading bales onto a wagon with a tractor obstacle course in between. It's a new feature at this year's Howard County Fair in West Friendship, MD on Sunday afternoon. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementFarmer Wars at the Howard County Fair Zack Brendel backs up the tractor for team Kittleman while buckets of water poised over his head guarantee a smooth ride as teams compete in an event called "Farmer Wars" that involves loading and unloading bales onto a wagon with a tractor obstacle course in between. It's a new feature at this year's Howard County Fair in West Friendship, MD on Sunday afternoon. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementFarmer Wars at the Howard County Fair Allan Kittleman works loading bales as teams compete in an event called "Farmer Wars" that involves loading and unloading bales onto a wagon with a tractor obstacle course in between. It's a new feature at this year's Howard County Fair in West Friendship, MD on Sunday afternoon. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementFarmer Wars at the Howard County Fair Andy Bauer (L) and Bryan Thompson race to unload a trailer for the Howard County Farm Bureau as teams compete in an event called "Farmer Wars" that involves loading and unloading bales onto a wagon with a tractor obstacle course in between. It's a new feature at this year's Howard County Fair West Friendship, MD on Sunday afternoon. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementFarmer Wars at the Howard County Fair Lucas Geiman stacks while Kevin Kidd tosses bales for Howard County Fire and Rescue as teams compete in an event called "Farmer Wars" that involves loading and unloading bales onto a wagon with a tractor obstacle course in between. It's a new feature at this year's Howard County Fair in West Friendship, MD on Sunday afternoon. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)AdvertisementFarmer Wars at the Howard County Fair Chris High drives the tractor for Howard County Fire and Rescue as teams compete in an event called "Farmer Wars" that involves loading and unloading bales onto a wagon with a tractor obstacle course in between. It's a new feature at this year's Howard County Fair in West Friendship, MD on Sunday afternoon. (Doug Kapustin for Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media Group)