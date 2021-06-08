(Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) The Darkroom Photos Baltimore gets a new Domino Sugars sign: A behind-the-scenes look at the rebuilding process By Jerry Jackson Jun 08, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The $2 million project to rebuild the Domino Sugars sign that has been part of the backdrop of Baltimore's Inner Harbor since 1951 nears completion. The official lighting is scheduled for July 4th. (Jerry Jackson) Workers from Gable install the uppercase S, final letter of the replacement Domino Sugars sign at the Tide Point plant Thursday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Several of the neon tubes of the iconic Domino Sugars sign were out in February before replacement work began. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Workers from Anderson Industrial Contracting lower the top half of the "S'"in "Sugars" from the Domino Sugars sign in Tide Point. The iconic neon sign that has been part of the landscape of Baltimore's Inner Harbor since 1951 is being replaced with a more efficient LED version. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Workers from Anderson Industrial Contracting lower the top half of the "S'"in "Sugars" from the Domino Sugars sign in Tide Point. The iconic neon sign that has been part of the landscape of Baltimore's Inner Harbor since 1951 is being replaced with a more efficient LED version. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Fabricators Bob Fetchick (foreground) and Brian Dyson work on the letter 'g" for the replacement Domino Sugars sign at Gable in Curtis Bay. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Fabricators Bob Fetchick (foreground) and Brian Dyson work on the letter 'g" for the replacement Domino Sugars sign at Gable in Curtis Bay. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Mike Serio,Team Lead - Assembly, and Art Gifford work on the letter 'o" for the replacement Domino Sugars sign at Gable in Curtis Bay. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Assembly technicians Manny Prassinas and Mike Sharp install LED lights on the letter 'r" for the replacement Domino Sugars sign at Gable in Curtis Bay. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Mike Serio and Art Gifford work on the letter 'o" for the replacement Domino Sugars sign at Gable in Curtis Bay. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Letters arrive in pieces, a few at a time, on the the back of a flatbed as work continues on replacing the Domino Sugars sign over Baltimore's Inner Harbor. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) A crew from Gable maneuvers the top half of the "n" through a loading dock door for the replacement sign atop the 100-year-old Domino Sugars plant on Baltimore's Inner Harbor. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) A crew from Gable maneuvers a leg of the "n" through a loading dock door to be staged for transportation to the roof dock at Domino Sugars. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Contractors repair and retrofit the framework before replacement letters are added to the Domino Sugars sign. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) A crew from Gable carries the dot for the "i" through a loading dock door at Domino Sugars plant on Baltimore's Inner Harbor. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Contractors with Gable share the tight space in one of the freight elevators with the top of the N as pieces of the replacement sign are taken to the roof of the Domino plant. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Pieces of the letter "I" are organized into one of two freight elevators at Domino Sugars required for the 10-story trip to the roof. Measurements were taken and diagrams were created to map how each letter piece would fit in the elevators. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) A window had to be removed in order to get the enormous letter pieces to the roof for positioning prior to installation of the replacement sign atop the 100-year-old Domino Sugars plant on Baltimore's Inner Harbor. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Workers wheel a leg of the "n" past other pre-positioned letter pieces on the roof of Domino Sugars' plant on Baltimore's Inner Harbor. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Workers from Gable install the first letter of the replacement Domino Sugars sign at the Tide Point plant Monday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Contractors work on attaching the D, the largest and next to last of the letters to be raised for the replacement sign at Domino Sugars. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) The replacement Domino Sugars sign nears completion as workers from Gable install the uppercase S, final letter of the replacement sign at the Tide Point plant Thursday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) The replacement Domino Sugars sign nears completion as workers from Gable install the uppercase S, final letter of the replacement sign at the Tide Point plant Thursday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement