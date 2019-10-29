Are you an experienced photographer looking to network in the field? Do you own a camera and seek guidance as to how to use it? Are you a casual cellphone photographer hoping to develop your skillset?
About the event
No matter your experience level, join Baltimore Sun Visuals team members Lloyd Fox and Ulysses Muñoz for a free photo walk and outdoor workshop Saturday at 10 a.m. Photographers will meet at Fells Point’s Broadway Square, south of the Broadway Market. The photo walk should start moving around 10:15. The photo walk will focus on capturing the historic area and will feature tips on lighting, framing, composition, editing and more.
Participants will have a chance to submit their photos for publication on The Baltimore Sun’s website and on the @baltimoresun Instagram account. They’ll also meet other professional photographers and have the opportunity make connections with other enthusiasts.
Let us know you’re coming
If you’re planning to come, please RSVP using this link. You are welcome to just show up, but we ask that you let us know in advance. If you have any questions, please email inquiries to umunoz@baltsun.com or lfox@baltsun.com with the subject “Baltimore Sun Photowalk.”
Participating photojournalists
Ulysses Muñoz is an award-winning staff photographer with The Baltimore Sun. He also serves as the president of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Maryland chapter. Like other photojournalists, what he covers changes from day to day, but football and concerts are among his favorite things to photograph. He graduated from The University of Maryland, College Park in 2015.
Lloyd Fox is an award-winning photographer and The Baltimore Sun’s visuals content editor for special projects and investigations. Lloyd started at The Sun in 1990 as a staff photographer. He graduated from the University of Delaware.