SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts. This month’s theme is “out in nature,” inspired by Photographer of the Month Brandon Pierce of Glen Burnie.
‘Portraits’ winner
Last month’s winner was “Red Heads” submitted by Kim Norris of Harford County.
Enter the ‘out in nature’ contest
For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best examples of nature photographer below through 5 p.m. Dec. 26. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers.