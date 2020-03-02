SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts. This month’s theme is “motion,” inspired by Jerry Krasnick of Columbia.
‘Travel’ winner
Krasnick was the winner of last month’s contest for “Blue Mountain,” taken at the Adirondack Mountains. Krasnick writes, “This was taken at sunset, February 8 as the temperature dove down to almost -20 degrees that evening. The low angle of the sun created beautiful red hues in the sky and the mountain top.”
Enter the ‘motion’ contest
For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best examples of motion photography below through 5 p.m. March 27. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers. (Don’t see the contest? Enter the contest here).