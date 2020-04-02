SunShots photo contest: Get creative with your photography, submit your best photos taken at home

SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts. This month’s theme is “Home,” inspired by Terry Lee Wilk of Columbia, whose been able to find creative ways to still pick up her camera during Maryland’s stay-at-home order. We want to see you get creative with your photography while of course staying safe. Photos can be taken indoors or in your backyard or front yard.
‘Motion’ winner
Wilk is the winner of last month’s contest for her photo “Stealing Home,” taken at the Howard County Youth Program’s Kiwanis Wallas Park in Ellicott City.
“The photo captures that moment of anticipation that happens in the seconds between the play and when the ump makes the call. What I like about the photo is that this anticipation is suspended in time, leaving the viewer to forever imagine what happens next," writes Wilk.
Enter the ‘home’ contest
For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best examples of motion photography below through 6 p.m. April 27. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers. (Don’t see the contest? Enter the contest here).