SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts. This month’s theme is “details,” inspired by Photographer of the Month Kim Norris of Harford County.
‘Out in nature’ winner
The winner of last month’s “Out in nature” contest is “Orchid & Butterfly,” submitted by Sarah Donald of Parkville. Donald writes, “Taken in Panama, this photo captures the beauty of a Blue Morpho butterfly and orchid.”
Enter the ‘details’ contest
For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best examples of detail-oriented photography below through 5 p.m. Jan. 24. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers.