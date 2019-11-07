And another important thing to keep in mind that we saw come up in a lot of photos is the horizon line. You can see in this one and others above that are slightly tilted (look at the ship in the background leaning up). Unless it’s done for a specific effect, it’s often a distraction. Luckily it’s an easy fix with any photo editing software, and it’s one of the few tools we use all the time even in the photojournalism world! — Ulysses Muñoz