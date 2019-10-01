xml:space="preserve">

SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts. This month’s theme is “Cellphone photos” inspired by Photographer of the Month Kayla James of Mount Vernon.

‘Use of color’ winner

Last month’s winner was “Flying Flower,” submitted by Chuck Levie, a former Baltimore math teacher and photographer.

Advertisement
"Flying Flower" is the winner of the September photo contest, "Use of color."
"Flying Flower" is the winner of the September photo contest, "Use of color." (Chuck Levie)

Enter the ‘Cellphone photos’ contest

For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best cellphone pictures below through 8 p.m. Oct. 25. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers.

Advertisement
Advertisement