Submit your best “Stoop Portrait” to be the next SunShots Photographer of the Month

SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts. Just because there’s a stay-at-home order in place, doesn’t mean we can’t get creative with photography. That’s why this month’s theme is “Stoop Portraits". Practice your portrait skills on family members, roommates, or significant others you are quarantining with. Live alone? Self-portraits count too. Of course, if you don’t have a stoop, porches, balconies, and rooftops work too. Get experimental with composition, lights, and shadows. Think outside of the box.