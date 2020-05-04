Submit your best “Stoop Portrait” to be the next SunShots Photographer of the Month

SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts. Just because there’s a stay-at-home order in place, doesn’t mean we can’t get creative with photography. That’s why this month’s theme is “Stoop Portraits". Practice your portrait skills on family members, roommates, or significant others you are quarantining with. Live alone? Self-portraits count too. Of course, if you don’t have a stoop, porches, balconies, and rooftops work too. Get experimental with composition, lights, and shadows. Think outside of the box.
‘At Home’ winner
Sykesville resident and nature photographer Wendy Dickey is the winner of last month’s contest for her photo “Building Her Own Home,” taken of a Female Eastern Bluebird building a nest in her front yard.
“You don’t always get lucky," Dickey said, “Take your time and see the beauty in everything you would be amazed what makes a good photo."
Enter the ‘Stoop Portraits’ photo contest
For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best “Stoop Portraits” photos below through 6 p.m. May 27. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers. (Don’t see the contest? Enter the contest here).