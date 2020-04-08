The uneasy quiet of Baltimore amid coronavirus

The Baltimore Humane Society needs your support to continue their work. This current environment has presented challenges for them, but they are determined to meet their mission to help animals in need in our community. Here are ways you can help: ADOPT: They continue to adopt out animals to permanent loving homes by appointment only. Need a new co-worker, exercise buddy or watch party pal? Go to https://bmorehumane.org/adopt/steps-pricing/ to see all of the awesome dogs, cats and small animals available. Select a pet you'd like to meet. Select an additional pet, just in case your first choice has been adopted. You must get pre-approved by completing an online adoption application. They'll call you to set up an appointment to meet your match. DONATE: They need both monetary support and supplies to keep their programs running! Donations can be made at https://bmorehumane.org/donate/. Consider becoming a monthly donor. The cost of a few morning coffees or a take-out lunch could make a world of difference to an animal in their care. Dry and wet cat and dog food, treats and cat litter are needed for the BmoreKind Pet Food Bank. They have already seen a 20% increase in need for services. The pet food bank exists to support people in our community that are having financial difficulties and need temporary support to keep their pets at home. Donations can be made Monday 9am-4pm and Tuesday-Sunday 9am-6pm contact-free to the donation shed to the right of the Adoption Center. Receipts are available on the outside door. Supplies are needed for the Baltimore Humane Society foster care program and for animals cared for at the shelter every day! To make it easier to help, they've posted their wish lists and their AmazonSmile link at https://bmorehumane.org/support/our-wish-list/