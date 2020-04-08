The uneasy quiet of Baltimore amid coronavirus

Deserted swings, vacant parks, a masked squeegee worker and a starkly lonely laundromat: The new oronavirus has changed how Marylanders live, and the impact of a stay-at-home order, mask guidelines and social distancing are visible. The quiet is uneasy, as residents isolate themselves from friends, neighbors and their communities, but also refreshing, with less traffic and more fresh air.
7:44 p.m. Thursday, April 2:
Laundry attendant Kim Jett, in mask and gloves, cleans the doors of industrial clothes dryers at Patapsco Village Shopping Center in Halethorpe.
6:18 p.m. Wednesday, April 1:
Wearing a protective mask, a squeegee worker sits waiting for traffic to stop at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Pennsylvania Avenue.
6:41 p.m. Tuesday, March 31:
Octavio Vazquez of Taco Love hands a takeout order to Bunty and Meg Chea at Cross Street Market, which is closed to seated patrons. It is Meg’s last meal before being induced to deliver her baby later this evening.
5:37 p.m. Tuesday, March 31:
The vacant playground at the top of Federal Hill, overlooking downtown.
4:58 p.m. Wednesday, April 1:
The Warwick Avenue playground in West Baltimore’s Shipley Hill neighborhood remains empty because of COVID-19 concerns.