Photograph things, settings, and people that make you feel an emotion when you look at them. You’ll know it and feel it when you see it. I feel like you have to have a little bit of creativity. I don’t really look deep into the subject I’m photographing, it just kind of comes upon me. I’m a very observant person. So, I’d say, pay more attention to your surroundings because a lot of things you miss in daily life, whether walking to work or on the bus. Instead of looking down on your phone, look out the window. That’s what I do.