Get out of your comfort zone, and experiment with different camera settings. The better you know your subject matter, the better you’ll be in anticipating when to shoot (i.e., if you’re shooting sports, know the sport you’re shooting — this will allow you to anticipate. If you’re shooting wildlife, know the behavior of the wildlife you’re shooting.) If you’re into wildlife, sports, weddings, or anything with people or wildlife, be invisible, and stealthy. The best shots are had by your subject matter not knowing you’re around.