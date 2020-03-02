Jerry Krasnick’s childhood home included a darkroom, where he learned how to develop photographs with his father at a young age. Now, the retired Maryland Department of General Services employee has taken to Instagram, where photos of his children dominate the feed.
Now Krasnick has a chance to hand down his hobby to the next generation of picture takers and photo sharers.
The Columbia native, who also enjoys wildlife and landscape photography, earned the most votes in last month’s SunShots photo contest, “Travel,” with his photo “Blue Mountain,” which was taken at Blue Mountain Lake at the Adirondack Mountains.
Krasnick’s ability to capture fast-moving objects inspired this month’s photo contest, “Motion.”
Read more about the photographer below
1) How long have you been taking photos?
Since I was around 12 years old. My father was the photographer and editor of the Maryland Conservationist magazine, a wildlife publication from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, back in the ’70s, and we had a darkroom in our house where he taught me how to develop my own film.
2) What kind of camera do you shoot with?
Nikon D500
3) What is your favorite type of photo to take? (i.e. portraits, landscapes, nighttime, black and white, etc.)
Wildlife, wilderness landscapes, sports
4) What inspired your photography hobby?
My father. He taught me so much at a very early age. I was shooting with a 35mm as early as a 12-year-old in the ’70s.
5) What advice would you give to aspiring photographers?
Get out of your comfort zone, and experiment with different camera settings. The better you know your subject matter, the better you’ll be in anticipating when to shoot (i.e., if you’re shooting sports, know the sport you’re shooting — this will allow you to anticipate. If you’re shooting wildlife, know the behavior of the wildlife you’re shooting.) If you’re into wildlife, sports, weddings, or anything with people or wildlife, be invisible, and stealthy. The best shots are had by your subject matter not knowing you’re around.
6) What do you do for a living?
Currently retired. I used to be self-employed as an art dealer and picture framer in the ’80s & ’90s, then worked for the Maryland Department of General Services for 15 years in the Small & Minority Business Program.
7) Where can people look if they want to see more of your work?
Instagram has a lot of my photos. My Instagram handle is: @adk_jerbear