SunShots photo contest: Submit your best “Emotions” pictures

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 04, 2020 11:38 AM

SunShots is your monthly chance to flex your photography muscle and learn from fellow enthusiasts. This month’s theme is “Emotions," inspired by Jesse Zukowski of Baltimore.

“Stoop Portraits” winner

Zukowski is the winner of last month’s contest for her photo “Playground Closed,” a beautiful black-and-white portrait, in which she captured the candid facial expression of her son Jayden when his grandmother explained that playgrounds were closed.

Jesse Zukowski won the SunShots photo contest "Stoop Portraits" with her photo of her son sitting on her mom's front porch. (Jesse Zukowski)

“I love taking pictures of children and families," said Zukowski.

Enter the “Emotions” photo contest

For a chance to be featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account and be profiled on our Darkroom photography blog, share your best “Emotions” photos below through 6 p.m. June 30. Make sure to vote for your favorites by other photographers. (Don’t see the contest? Enter the contest here).

