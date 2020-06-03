Day in the Life: Former Ironman competitor, Hien D. Tran, recounts feeling ill with COVID-19-like symptoms

Throughout this whole ordeal, I never took a single piece of medication, not even Tylenol. Of course, my medicine cabinet has no such thing. I never had a need for it. I don’t own a thermometer either, so I didn’t know for sure if I really had any fever. Perhaps a mild or low-grade one, if any. No, I went through it all with just good ol fashioned toughing it out, lots of tea and coffee (which I couldn’t smell) and rest. And of course, Progresso soup! Actually, that was really awful. Really very bad. With the lack of smell, taste and appetite, just the thought of eating anything made me want to barf. But I had to eat to have enough energy just to stay alive. I was thinking, “If they can do it for 21 days on Naked and Afraid on little more than a few grubs while naked in the jungle , surely I can make it barely clothed while quarantined at home!” But eating Progresso was all I could muster to do. I was running low on food, and the thought of doing any real cooking didn’t sound very appetizing. It didn’t help when everybody was texting or posting on FB delicious dishes that they were making during their quarantines. It was torture.