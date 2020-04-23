Day in the Life: Shae McCoy uses her camera to document life around Baltimore

“The reason that I chose to document this particular day was because it was a day I knew I had plenty to do. Since my COVID-19 test on March 31st I have not being doing as much due to the stress of finding out my results. Since I have received my negative results I have still been a bit anxious and hesitant to do anything. This particular day I got up, took some pain relief for my chest discomfort and started my day. These days, I’ve had the same routine, get up, deal with my chest, cook breakfast, exercise (maybe) and take a shower. The rest of the day is usually spent in the house or out on my balcony. After I took my pain relief, I gathered my clothes for laundry. While waiting for laundry I thoroughly cleaned my apartment. Once I cleaned and did laundry, I showered and then sat out on my balcony for a bit. The rest of the day I watched Love and Hip Hop while relaxing in my favorite chair.” — Shae McCoy