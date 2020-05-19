Day in the Life: How filmmaker and Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez diaries life on lockdown in Paris

I bought the “Until the end of the world” painting from a Montmartre artist who paints to the rhythm of the song he’s listening to, in this case U2. I find it very comforting even if, right now, it is just me without a partner. Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez has been living in Paris, France, for the last four years and has been on lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.(Meagan Adele Lopez / Baltimore Sun)