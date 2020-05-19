xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Day in the Life: How filmmaker and Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez diaries life on lockdown in Paris

Lloyd Fox
By
Baltimore Sun
May 19, 2020 4:55 PM
Meagan Lopez grew up in Towson, Maryland and moved to Paris, France four years-ago for work. She has been documenting her time being quarantined in France.

Day in the Life is a series of occasional articles in which The Baltimore Sun looks at how Marylanders have been making their way through the coronavirus pandemic.

Today: How filmmaker and Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez diaries her time on lockdown in Paris for more than 50 days during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to infect more people throughout the world, the time was approaching for Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez to decide whether she would get on one of the last commercial flights from France to the United States. France would soon stop international travel because of the spread of the coronavirus.

I write in my journal every day to get my thoughts down on paper. And then, I still use the old-fashioned Thesaurus as I’m editing my novel! Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez, living in Paris, France, has been on lockdown for over 50 days.
The 37-year-old filmmaker decided to stay in Paris and has been on lockdown and in social isolation for over 50 days. She recorded daily 3-5 minutes video diaries during her days in quarantine to share with her family and friends back in Maryland. Here are her thoughts on her experience.
I bought the “Until the end of the world” painting from a Montmartre artist who paints to the rhythm of the song he’s listening to, in this case U2. I find it very comforting even if, right now, it is just me without a partner. Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez has been living in Paris, France, for the last four years and has been on lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
There have been moments during the past two months when I wasn’t sure I actually existed. I was virtually here, there and everywhere for everyone, but I was actually nowhere for myself. One thought kept permeating my mind: “You just need to be in Paris; your family and friends in Baltimore will understand.”

So, when I finally decided to fully commit to hermit mode, strangely my joie de vivre came back.

I wrote this a couple of weeks ago, but whenever I open my drawer on my desk, it reminds me that yes, I do indeed exist. Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez has been living in Paris, France, for the last four years and has been on lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
We get so scared of being alone that we are taught to do everything to get away from the silence. There was some knowing deep inside of me trying to awaken me to true presence, and as scary as it was, if I didn’t commit now, I would most likely (fingers crossed) not have another chance.

The busiest street in Montmartre was shut and dead. Sacre Coeur at the top of the hill. Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez has been living in Paris, France, for the last four years and has been on lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
So I turned off my phone for a few hours at first until the quietude turned into eight hours and finally a full day. I check my texts and emails once at night, and that’s apparently all I need.

No missed opportunities.

Just patience for the day when I can hug someone again.

My balcony is my one space of outdoors — highly coveted in Paris! Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez has been living in Paris, France, for the last four years and has been on lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
People have a hard time grasping that I’m home alone and not easily contactable, but ever since I have created strict boundaries, my mental health has bounced back.

My monkey mind no longer chasing the ding, the like or any other digital connection.

This desk is the only piece of furniture I own in my apartment, and is where I get lost in the world of the characters I create. My neighbor across the street installed flower boxes to his windows. Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez has been living in Paris, France, for the last four years and has been on lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
I can’t go on like this forever, but I’ve certainly created an environment where I can now last a lot longer in confinement than I could have at the pace I was moving previously.

I try to take a walk every other day, and soak up the Montmartre paradise I live in. When else would I be able have Paris all to myself?”

When I saw this broken mirror, it felt apropos to my own feelings. Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez has been living in Paris, France, for the last four years and has been on lockdown in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
I received a letter in the mail from a Twitter friend I never met. I made photographs I have taken over the years of lovers on the Metro into cards, and will post one to him. Towson native Meagan Adele Lopez has been living in Paris, France, for the last four years and has been on lockdown in the city because of ther COVID-19 pandemic.
I wouldn’t live without the Nespresso machine that comes with every Parisian apartment. Meagan Adele Lopez's Day in the Life.
