East Baltimore native Brandon Pierce impressed Baltimore Sun photojournalists Lloyd Fox and Ulysses Muñoz with his careful attention to detail during last month’s “Photo Walk.” His photos revealed a trained eye, focus and patience.
Pierce’s portfolio and creative sensibilities inspired this month’s SunShots photo contest: “Out in nature.”
Read more about Pierce below and be sure to enter a photo in the SunShots contest for a chance to be profiled and featured on the @baltimoresun Instagram account. And, don’t forget to vote for your favorite photo entries.
1) How long have you been taking photos?
I have been taking photos since the beginning of the 2019. It was actually on my birthday (Feb. 19) in Belize when I made the decision to create a page to post my work.
2) What kind of camera do you shoot with?
I shoot with a Nikon P900 Coolpix camera as well as a DJI Mavic Air drone for aerial photography.
3) What is your favorite type of photo to take? (i.e. portraits, landscapes, nighttime, black and white, etc.)
My favorite pictures to take would have to be landscape and portraits. I love to focus on nature, city life, and architecture!
4) What inspired your photography hobby?
Well, my girlfriend has been a photographer for quite some time and inspired me to take pictures that I enjoy. I initially purchased the camera for my trip to Belize, but after having so much fun taking pictures there I decided to continue from there. Since then it has become one of my favorite hobbies.
5) What advice would you give to aspiring photographers?
Make art! Focus on expressing yourself through your camera. And remember the camera does not make the photographer. Whether it’s a $1000+ camera or just your cell phone, you can still take amazing photos.
6) What do you do for a living?
I teach music and manage social media. I am a music teacher in Washington D.C. and I manage social media for different companies and nonprofit organizations.