This Baltimore photographer captured eerie images of downtown just before the stay-at-home order | PHOTOS

“When the seriousness of COVID-19 started to show itself, I decided fairly early on that I wouldn’t really venture out too much with my camera. If I wasn’t on assignment I wanted to make sure that I was doing my part to stay home and set the right example. I went on a few separate walks around town, leading up to the day I captured this last set of images. I would learn about thirty minutes after getting home that Governor Hogan had put a stay-at-home order in place that would go into effect that evening. We had clearly entered a new phase of battling this virus, and I am lucky enough that these last few images Downtown conveyed some of that.”