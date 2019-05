Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

At the Shrine of St. Anthony, Mick Michieli-Beasley, foreground, participates in a 6-day icon painting workshop taught by Vladislav Andrejev of the Prosopon School of Iconology. As an advanced student, she and the students behind her are working on an intricate icon of the Archangel Michael. Michaeli-Beasley is also the Maryland coordinator for the Prosopon School.