Photojournalist Algerina Perna celebrates thirty years at the Baltimore Sun.
Baltimore Sun photographer Algerina Perna reflects on thirty years at the Baltimore Sun. From the United States to Rome, Azerbaijan and Moscow, Perna has covered news, features, politics, sports, and business assignments for the paper. She says, “The most rewarding aspect of being a photojournalist is learning about this fascinating world of people, places and events, and sharing that knowledge in a creative way that ventures deeper than face value to the emotion and meaning of a situation.