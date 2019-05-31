Photojournalist Algerina Perna celebrates thirty years at the Baltimore Sun.

Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun

Minavar Sariyeva, 80, is pictured outside the underground dug-out in Vagazin, Azerbaijan where she lives with her daughter in a space barely larger than a walk-in closet, with a ceiling so low one has to stoop. She says, "I want you to tell people in America about me." When our group of foreigners approached her, she asked if we were the ones who were going to build houses for her village. Some of the neighbors are afraid to go into the dug-outs for fear snakes will bore holes into the floors, walls and ceilings. This area is known as Lachin Winterland. For the past century, it was used by shepherds in the winter who brought their sheep from Lachin, a mountainous area, to this lowland, which was much warmer. Azerbaijanis fled from Lachin to Vagazin during the 1992 war with Armenia, and entire families have since used these underground dug-outs year-round as their homes, with several people living in very small spaces originally made for 1 or 2 people. (3/7/01)