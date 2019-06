Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

The longer the lens you use for shooting sports in low light, the faster the shutter speed you need to freeze the action. By using a wide angle lens your shutter speed does not have to be as fast to stop the action. First heat of the men's 55 meter hurdles at the Baltimore city school's indoor track championships held at the Fifth Regiment Armory. The picture was shot with D4S with an ISO setting of 16,000. I used an 18-35mm lens set at 20mm and it was shot at a 1/1000th of a second at f/2.8.