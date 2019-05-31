Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Photos Darkroom

Getty photographer John Moore's images from the border

Pulitzer Prize-winning Getty Images photographer John Moore has been documenting migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border. One of his photos of a 2-year-old child crying helplessly as she looks up at her mother, has gone viral. 

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
70°