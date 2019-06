Max Desfor/Associated Press

In this July 6, 1946, file photo, a bespectacled Mohandas Gandhi, the Mahatma, who eventually led India to its independence, laughs with the man who was to be the nation's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, at the All-India Congress committee meeting in Bombay, India. Atleft is Madam Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit. Max Desfor, a former Associated Press photographer who won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the Korean War died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. He was 104.