Dan Rodricks/Baltimore Sun

Guilford Avenue, Baltimore: On a bitter cold day in January 2018, I found artist Monique Dove on Guilford Avenue, looking for inspiration in the clouds of steam rising from an opening in the pavement, near a construction site. Dove stood in the steam, taking several photographs with her cellphone, and I took this one of her. She said the steam reminded her of a scene from the 1997 film “Love Jones,” a romantic drama.