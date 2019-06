Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Left to right, Dorian Peterson, 7, rides Hollywood, a Tennessee Walking horse, as Christopher Griggs, farm manager at City Ranch, walks beside Jeremy Husk, 7, who is on Handsome, a Paso Fino. City Ranch, Inc. brought horses to the Baltimore Arrowhead District, Baltimore Area Council Cub Scout day camp in the Pickall Area of Patapsco State Park. Griggs rode City Ranch horses as a boy and now works for the non-profit equestrian program.