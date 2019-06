James Everell Henry / Courtesy of the Enoch Pratt Free Library

This is the view looking east from the Darby Building at the southeast corner of West Baltimore and Liberty Streets, which was just outside the burnt district. At right are the ruins of the Hopkins Place Savings Bank, at 7 Hopkins Place. At left, the Courthouse and the United States Post Office (with its tower visible) at Fayette Street, were just beyond the reach of the fire. This is the northwestern edge of the fire line. In the right foreground are the ruins of the Hopkins Place Savings Bank located at number 7 Hopkins Place. In the background are (left to right) several buildings that survived the fire: the Union Trust Building, the Courthouse, and the United States Post Office (note tower) on the north side of Fayette Street; the Calvert Building and, behind it, the Equitable Building on the south side of Fayette Street; the seven-story Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Central Headquarters Building on the northwest corner of Baltimore and Calvert Streets; the sixteen-story Continental Trust Building (tallest building) on the southeast corner of Baltimore and Calvert Streets; and the ten-story Maryland Trust Company Building on the northwest corner of German and Calvert Streets. With the exception of the Courthouse and the Post Office, which basically were untouched by the fire, all buildings that survived the fire were built of fireproof materials.