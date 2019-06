Carlos Giusti / AP

In this Sept. 8, 2018 photo, dialysis patients prepare to board a plane at the airport in Vieques, that will take them to Ceiba Puerto Rico. As weeks have turned into months, the seats on the tiny plane ferrying dialysis patients from Vieques to the Puerto Rican mainland for treatment after Hurricane Maria have begun to empty out. The thrice-weekly trips have taken a toll on these frail patients. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)