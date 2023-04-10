Spring weather in Howard County | PHOTOS

Spring weather in Howard County Local pro-fisherman, Jessie Moore from Columbia, "East Coast Finest Angling," fishes on Lake Kittamaqundi Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Sabrina Rabia, a nurse at Howard County General Hospital from Elkridge, reads while swinging in her hammock at the Columbia Lakefront at Lake Kittamaqundi Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Thep Phoubandith pets the family dog, "Lion" while enjoying the nice weather with his wife, Maria, daughter Taylor, and son (not pictured) at the Lakefront at Lake Kittamaqundi Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County People take advantage of the nice weather walking along Centennial Lake Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Sabrina Rabia, a nurse at Howard County General Hospital from Elkridge, reads while swinging in her hammock at the Columbia Lakefront at Lake Kittamaqundi Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Anglers Molly, 8 (left) and Jackson, 11 (center) fish on Centennial Lake with their father, Steven Puchek, from Fulton, along with Liz Drell, (right) from Ellicott City, on Monday April 10, 20123. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Asiyah from Columbia, reads on the lawn of the Lakefront at Lake Kittamaqundi Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Stephanie Fonteneaux, Catonsville, gives her Great Pyrenees dogs "Simione" and "Satoshi" a treat after their walk in Centennial Park Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Aaron Botkin from Columbia (left) takes video of Everette Medina from Halethorpe, as he attempts a skateboard jump at the Lakefront at Lake Kittamaqundi Monday april 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Victor Martinez, Ellicott City, wlks his dogs Lacey, Finlay, and Lenny in Centennial Park Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Herman Dailey, hanover, enjoys his day off fishing on Centennial Lake Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Kayakers enjoy the nice weather on Centennial Lake Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Bob Moynihan, from Columbia, visits with Roberta Rosenthal, and "Artchi" from Baltimore visit with each other on the lawn at the Columbia Lakefront at Lake Kittamaqundi Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Chantana Damrongsri from Columbia, watches her grandchildren, Maggie 9, and Maxwell 6, play under the water fountan at the Lakefront at Lake Kittamaqundi Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County People enjoy the nice weather waking along Centennial Lake in Ellicott City on Monday April 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementSpring weather in Howard County Rahul Ramakrishnan from Columbia, enjoys the nice weather on his lunch break at the Columbia Lakefront at Lake Kittamaqundi Monday April, 10, 2023. Spring-like mid 60’s weather Monday kicked off the week with temperatures forecast to reach the mid 80’s by week’s end. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)